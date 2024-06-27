Chestermere Joins Water Conservation Efforts Following Calgary Pipeline Burst

In the wake of a significant water main break in northwest Calgary, nearby communities Chestermere and Strathmore are stepping up to mitigate the impact by implementing stringent water use restrictions. The crisis began on June 5 when the Bearspaw feeder main pipe burst, triggering a water supply emergency that affects multiple communities, including the 25,000 residents of Chestermere and the 15,000 inhabitants of Strathmore.

Both towns, which depend on a 43-kilometre pipeline from Calgary for their water supply, have reacted swiftly to the crisis. In Chestermere, water consumption dropped by a remarkable 28 percent last Saturday, with figures remaining consistently low throughout the period. The City has enforced a ban on outdoor watering and urged the community to follow voluntary indoor water restrictions that mirror Calgary’s Stage 4 water limitations.

Ty Tomasta, Chestermere’s communications manager, emphasized the cooperative spirit in the community. “Our approach aligns with Calgary’s due to our service agreement, which includes matching their water-use restrictions,” he explained. The conservation efforts in Chestermere largely rely on individual and business participation due to the city’s limited commercial base. “People have been very creative in their conservation efforts, utilizing rain barrels and being mindful about household water use,” Tomasta added.

Strathmore has similarly enacted water-saving measures, including shutting down aquatic facilities and using non-potable water for municipal landscaping. Mayor Pat Fule noted a 23 percent reduction in water use since the crisis began, nearly reaching the 25 percent reduction target advocated by Calgary officials. “The community’s response has been strong, with significant reductions in water use across the board,” Fule stated.

Both communities also stress the temporary nature of these measures, which are expected to last until the pipeline repairs are completed, estimated by officials to be within a five-week timeframe.

Meanwhile, Calgary is making progress on the repair of the damaged water main. Over the weekend, Calgary water crews focused on welding new sections of the pipe, with Calgary Infrastructure Services General Manager Michael Thompson reporting that the repair work at the hotspots is advancing well. “Installation of the adapters and associated welding is nearing completion,” Thompson said.

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek highlighted ongoing efforts to support residents affected by the water supply crisis. “We have set up locations at Baker Park and the Ogden boat launch for the distribution of non-potable water, emphasizing that it’s for essential use and not safe for consumption,” Gondek explained.

The collaborative and proactive response from Chestermere, Strathmore, and Calgary underscores the interconnected nature of these communities and their shared commitment to overcoming this environmental challenge. As repair efforts continue, the region remains hopeful for a swift return to normal water service, ideally before the Calgary Stampede commences on July 5.

