Chestermere Travellers Breathe a Sigh of Relief: WestJet Mechanics Union and Airline Reach Tentative Deal

Chestermere residents and travelers can breathe a collective sigh of relief as WestJet announces a tentative agreement with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), potentially preventing a disruptive strike. The Calgary-based airline revealed the breakthrough in a statement Sunday night, signaling progress in resolving the labor dispute.

The tentative deal, if ratified by both parties, would represent the first approved collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and AMFA, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. The announcement comes after WestJet issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the union on Saturday in response to AMFA’s announcement of a strike vote.

The union, representing approximately 670 aircraft maintenance engineers and skilled trade groups with WestJet, had raised concerns over several key issues during negotiations, including wages, outsourcing, scheduling, and layoff protection.

The tentative agreement brings a sense of relief to Chestermere travelers, who rely on WestJet for their air travel needs. With the specter of a strike looming, passengers were anxious about potential disruptions to their travel plans. However, the news of the tentative deal offers hope for smoother operations in the near future.

As both sides work towards ratifying the agreement, passengers can look forward to uninterrupted service and a more stable travel experience with WestJet.

