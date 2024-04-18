Chestermere Welcomes Back E-Scooters This Spring

After a highly successful pilot last year, Chestermere is gearing up for the return of e-scooters this week. Starting April 15, residents and visitors will once again enjoy the convenience of zipping around the city on these popular two-wheelers, provided by Bird Canada.

E-scooters will be accessible through the official Bird Canada app and available at various designated locations throughout Chestermere. However, users are reminded that these e-scooters come with geographical restrictions set by Bird Canada, which means they cannot be taken beyond city limits.

The city has outlined specific rules regarding where e-scooters can be used to ensure the safety of all users and pedestrians. E-scooters are allowed on shared pathways and roads that have a speed limit of 50 km/h or less. In contrast, sidewalks and park trails not maintained by the city are off-limits to ensure pedestrian safety and preserve the tranquility of natural areas.

Parking guidelines have also been specified to maintain order and accessibility in public spaces. E-scooters should always be parked upright, with all wheels on the ground. When parking on sidewalks, there must be at least 0.5 meters of space from the curb and a clear path of 1.8 meters width to accommodate pedestrian traffic. Users are encouraged to park e-scooters responsibly in designated areas at transit centers and community or recreation facilities, specifically in spots allocated for bike parking. It is crucial not to obstruct other bikes or bike racks and to avoid parking in car stalls.

There are also clear stipulations on where not to park e-scooters to avoid inconveniencing other city dwellers. It is prohibited to park in any manner that blocks pedestrian paths, bike paths, or vehicular traffic. This includes avoiding doors, emergency exits, ramps, handrails, bus benches, bus shelters, and not parking in bike lanes, shared pathways, alleys, or loading zones. Parking on bridges, median islands, or inside city facilities is also forbidden.

The reintroduction of e-scooters in Chestermere is part of the city’s broader commitment to promoting sustainable and alternative transportation modes. The pilot program’s success last year demonstrated the community’s enthusiastic adoption of e-scooters as a flexible, eco-friendly way to navigate the city. As the program resumes, city officials and Bird Canada urge all users to adhere to the established guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone in Chestermere.

