Chestermere Winter Lights Festival Shines Bright with Return of Fire Spinners

Chestermere’s much-loved Winter Lights Festival is rapidly approaching, set to illuminate John Peake Park on Saturday, November 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This annual event promises an enchanting evening filled with family-friendly activities, delicious food, and spectacular entertainment to usher in the holiday season.

A highlight of this year’s festival is the return of Keziah Arsenault, a dear friend of our station and paper. Keziah brings back the mesmerizing fire spinners, a crowd favorite that has captivated festival-goers for many years. Her fiery performances add a unique and thrilling element to the festivities, creating unforgettable memories for attendees of all ages.

“We’re thrilled to have Keziah and her talented team back,” said event organizer Lisa Thompson. “Their performances have become a cherished tradition at the Winter Lights Festival, and we can’t wait to see the magic they bring to the stage.”

The Winter Lights Festival offers a variety of activities designed to delight everyone in the family:

Food Trucks (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.): Indulge in a wide array of culinary delights from local vendors offering everything from savory snacks to sweet treats.

Holiday Market (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.): Browse through stalls featuring handmade crafts, unique gifts, and festive decorations crafted by local artisans—perfect for holiday shopping.

Wagon Rides (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.): Enjoy a nostalgic horse-drawn wagon ride around the park, taking in the beautiful scenery and holiday decor.

Little Toot Train Rides (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.): A hit with the little ones, these charming train rides offer fun and excitement for younger attendees.

Hot Chocolate and Popcorn (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.): Warm up with complimentary hot chocolate and enjoy freshly popped popcorn as you explore the festival grounds.

Santa Photos (4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.): Capture the magic of the season with a photo alongside Santa Claus himself.

At 6 p.m., the festival will host the Official Park Lighting ceremony, where the park will be transformed into a winter wonderland adorned with thousands of sparkling lights.

Entertainment is a cornerstone of the Winter Lights Festival:

Stilt Walkers (Performances at 5:30 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.): Be amazed by performers towering above the crowd, adding whimsy and wonder to the evening.

Fire Spinners (Performances at 6:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.): Led by the talented Keziah Arsenault, the fire spinning shows are a must-see, featuring dazzling displays of skill and artistry that light up the night.

“ I am excited to return to the Winter Lights Festival,” said Keziah. “It’s always a joy to perform for the Chestermere community and be part of this wonderful celebration.”

The Winter Lights Festival is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of community spirit and togetherness. Residents and visitors alike come together to share in the joy of the season, support local businesses, and create lasting memories.

Mayor Shannon Dean encourages everyone to attend: “The festival is a fantastic opportunity to connect with neighbors, enjoy festive activities, and celebrate what makes Chestermere such a special place to live.”

Location: John Peake Park

Date and Time: Saturday, November 30, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free to attend; some activities may have a fee.

Parking is available near the park, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early as spaces may fill quickly. Dress warmly to ensure you stay comfortable throughout the evening.

For more information, visit the City of Chestermere’s official website or follow their social media channels for updates.

Join the Festivities

Don’t miss out on this enchanting evening filled with lights, laughter, and holiday cheer. Whether you’re a long-time resident or new to the area, the Chestermere Winter Lights Festival offers something for everyone.

As the holiday season begins, let’s come together to celebrate the joy and unity that make our community special.

