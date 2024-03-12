Chestermere’s Catholic Community Embarks on a Journey to Build Their First Church

In Chestermere, a significant development is underway for the local Catholic community, which has been convening in a school gymnasium for mass since 2007. The St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church is spearheading a fundraising campaign to build its first dedicated church facility, aiming to fill a spiritual and communal gap in the area.

Father James Hagel, who currently leads the parish, highlighted the church’s role in serving not just Chestermere but also the broader region, including the southeast corner of Rocky View County. The vision for a standalone church was inspired by the success of a similar initiative in Strathmore, which successfully raised funds for its own church through a pledge drive.

The pledge drive in Chestermere is a call to action for community members and parishioners to contribute towards the construction of a new church. While the parish has raised enough funds to begin construction, significant financial support is still needed to complete the interior and necessary facilities, including heating and parking.

Father Hagel emphasized the importance of having a dedicated church building for hosting significant life events such as weddings, funerals, and baptisms, which are currently held in less-than-ideal locations or in neighboring communities. The absence of a proper church facility not only limits the parish’s ability to serve its congregation fully but also affects its visibility and presence in the community.

The proposed church is not just envisioned as a place of worship but also as a communal hub where events and celebrations can take place, contributing to the strengthening of Chestermere and the surrounding areas. This approach aims to maximize the use of the building beyond religious services, fostering a sense of community and belonging.

A second public open house scheduled for March 14 at the Chestermere Recreation Centre will offer residents an opportunity to learn more about the project, provide feedback, and participate in the fundraising effort. This event follows a successful initial open house held in the fall of 2023.

The land for the new church, located along Rainbow Road in Chestermere, was generously donated, but the construction timeline hinges on the success of the ongoing fundraising efforts. The establishment of St. Gabriel Catholic Church as a separate entity from its parent parish in Calgary was a response to the growing Catholic community in Chestermere, which now sees around 450 attendees each weekend. However, according to Father Hagel, this number represents only a fraction of the potential Catholic population in the area, suggesting a significant opportunity for growth once a dedicated church building is in place.

The initiative to build a new church is more than just an infrastructure project; it represents a milestone in the community’s development and a beacon of faith and unity for Chestermere’s Catholics. As the parish moves forward with its plans, the support and involvement of the community will be crucial in realizing the dream of a permanent home for worship and celebration.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.