Chestermere’s Food Bank Needs Your Help

Chestermere’s Food Bank is reaching out to the community for support as they launch a crucial food drive aimed at replenishing their stock and assisting local families in need. The initiative, organized with the help of the Chestermere Fire Department, kicks off with the distribution of donation bags to homes across the city on September 21st and 22nd.

Residents will find these donation bags on their doorsteps, delivered by local firefighters. The bags will be accompanied by a list of the Food Bank’s most needed items. These include:

Canned fruit

Canned stew or chili

Dry soup

Soda crackers

Pancake mix and syrup

Black beans

Salad dressing

Sidekicks

Canned mixed vegetables

Mushroom soup

Community members are encouraged to fill these bags with the requested non-perishable items and place them on their porches or front steps for pickup on the morning of September 28th.

In addition to the door-to-door collection, a dedicated Food Drive event will take place at No Frills on September 28th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here, residents can drop off their donations in person. All collected items will be delivered to the Chestermere Food Bank, ensuring that they reach those who need them most.

For those who prefer to make a drop-off earlier, donations are also being accepted at the Chestermere Firehall up until the 28th. This provides an additional opportunity for community members to contribute to the cause.

Volunteers are vital to the success of this food drive. Those interested in supporting the effort can reach out to the Food Bank for more information on how to get involved. The Food Bank is calling on all residents to lend a hand, whether through donations or volunteering, to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in our community.

With the combined efforts of the Chestermere Fire Department and the community, this food drive aims to significantly bolster the Food Bank’s resources and provide much-needed support to local families. Your participation can help ensure that no one in Chestermere goes hungry.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.