Clarification on RCMP Investigation Rumors in Chestermere

Recent social media posts originating from Chestermere have stirred considerable discussion, pointing towards an alleged investigation into the Whitecourt RCMP by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT). The rumors, traced back to a letter purportedly sent by former Chestermere mayor Jeff Colvin, suggested a serious inquiry into the conduct of the RCMP. However, ASIRT’s executive director, Michael Ewenson, has clarified the situation, confirming that no such investigation is underway.

The posts, which gained traction in the past few weeks, cited a letter directed to ASIRT in 2023, allegedly under the letterhead of ex-mayor Colvin. Ewenson, in a conversation with the Whitecourt Star, emphasized that while ASIRT did receive a letter making various allegations against the RCMP, there is no active investigation into the claims mentioned. “We received a letter, supposedly from Mayor Colvin, making allegations,” Ewenson stated, noting the absence of an ongoing inquiry into these allegations.

Due to the letter being sent via fax, ASIRT was unable to authenticate its origin definitively as Colvin’s. The letter, dated October 25, 2023, but received by ASIRT on November 6, 2023, emerged amidst a tumultuous period for Chestermere’s local governance. In December 2023, Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver announced the removal of Colvin and three other council members, citing management concerns within the Chestermere government. Colvin has since sought legal recourse, alleging a conspiracy involving McIver and the RCMP, further complicating the narrative.

The letter to ASIRT raised several allegations against the Chestermere RCMP detachment, particularly highlighting an alleged lack of response to crime reports. While the Whitecourt RCMP was mentioned, it was only in passing, alongside other detachments within the Calgary region, Fort Saskatchewan, and one in Saskatchewan. Ewenson clarified ASIRT’s position, stating, “We responded to (the letter) by indicating that ASIRT doesn’t take complaints from the public. We can only legally begin an investigation if we’re directed by the director of law enforcement,” underscoring the procedural limitations faced by the agency.

This clarification comes amid speculation and “online gossip” suggesting that ASIRT had initiated an investigation which was subsequently halted by the provincial government. Ewenson categorically denied such claims, emphasizing the independence and procedural adherence of ASIRT in its operations. ASIRT, a pivotal agency in Alberta, is tasked with investigating incidents where police officers may have caused serious injuries, deaths, or are alleged to have engaged in misconduct.

While the rumors have focused on the RCMP’s alleged actions in Chestermere and Whitecourt, it is important to note that ASIRT has conducted investigations in Whitecourt previously, unrelated to the current discourse. These include a notable investigation following the 2018 fatal shooting of Clayton Crawford, after which two Whitecourt Mounties were acquitted in 2022.

The clarification provided by Ewenson aims to dispel misconceptions and reaffirm the procedural integrity of ASIRT. The situation underscores the complexities of law enforcement oversight and the importance of accurate information in public discourse. As Chestermere navigates through its current political and administrative challenges, this development serves as a reminder of the need for diligence in assessing allegations and the channels through which they are addressed.

