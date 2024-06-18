Completed Construction for Horseshoe Crossing High School

(LANGDON, AB) June 12, 2024: Alberta’s government is committed to ensuring students get the school infrastructure they need and that taxpayers get the best value for their investment. As Alberta’s population continues to experience significant growth, there is an even greater need to deliver schools on-time and on-budget. Our United Conservative government utilizes public-private partnerships (P3s) to meet our province’s education sector demand. Since its introduced in 2008, the P3 model has saved Alberta taxpayers about $360 million when compared to the cost of delivering the schools using a traditional method.

Alberta’s government has completed the construction of five new P3 high schools in communities across Alberta, including Langdon, Blackfalds, Leduc, and two in Edmonton. The five new high schools will provide new space for more than 6,900 Alberta students beginning in fall 2024.

Our government has also scheduled an additional seven schools using the P3 model. For the seven scheduled P3 schools, procurement is underway and a contract with the successful proponent is anticipated to be in place in early 2025; construction on the seven schools is set to begin spring/summer 2025. When the 7 school spaces are complete, they will provide over 7,000 learning spaces for Albertan students.

Budget 2024 includes funding for 43 priority projects at various stages of planning, design, and construction, and we will continue to move those schools forward whether they are built using the P3 process or other funding processes.

“This new school showcases our United Conservative government’s commitment to ensuring quality education and wise fiscal management. I am thrilled about the positive impacts this new school will have throughout our constituency, and the many opportunities it will give to the students of Langdon,” said MLA Chantelle de Jonge, Chestermere-Strathmore.

