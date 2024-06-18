Conspiracy to Commit Murder Trial Resumes at Coutts Blockade

The Court of King’s Bench resumes today the trial of two men, Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert, facing grave charges linked to the 2022 Coutts blockade. This high-profile case revolves around allegations of conspiracy to commit murder amid a protest that severely disrupted traffic at the Canada-U.S. border for two weeks.

The blockade, which was part of wider protests against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates, became the site of a significant law enforcement intervention. Olienick and Carbert were apprehended after authorities discovered a substantial collection of firearms, body armour, and ammunition hidden in trailers near the protest site.

Alongside the primary charge of conspiracy to commit murder, both defendants are also accused of mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Additionally, Olienick faces an extra charge related to the possession of a pipe bomb, further complicating his legal situation.

Last week, the trial featured testimony from two female undercover RCMP officers. Their accounts provided a chilling insight into the mindset behind the blockade. According to their testimonies, Olienick viewed the protest not merely as a demonstration but as an act of war. He reportedly harbored a deep-seated animosity towards law enforcement, expressing a disturbing willingness to kill police officers.

These revelations have cast a shadow over the motivations behind the blockade, suggesting that what was initially a protest against health mandates may have had undercurrents of more violent intentions. As the trial progresses, it is expected to unveil more about the planning and the extent of the threat posed by the defendants.

The community of Coutts, typically a quiet border town, has found itself at the center of this national news story, prompting discussions about the intersection of protest rights and public safety. The outcomes of this trial may have significant implications not only for Olienick and Carbert but also for future demonstrations and law enforcement responses in Canada

