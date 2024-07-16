“Freedom Convoy” Trial Faces Further Delays, Organizer Pat King Will Not Testify

The criminal mischief trial against Pat King, a key organizer of the 2022 “Freedom Convoy” that paralyzed downtown Ottawa, has been postponed once again, marking another twist in the high-profile case. The announcement that King will not testify was made by Crown attorney during the latest court session.

The defense, led by attorney Natasha Calvinho, requested the adjournment this morning, citing “personal” reasons. This is the second postponement this month just as the defense was poised to present its first witness. Proceedings are now scheduled to resume no earlier than Wednesday.

Pat King, who emerged as a prominent figure during the weeks-long blockade in Ottawa, has pleaded not guilty to charges including mischief, counseling others to commit mischief, and obstructing police. His role in the demonstration against COVID-19 public health measures and government policies has been under intense scrutiny.

During the trial, which began earlier this year, the Crown spent approximately two weeks presenting evidence, largely based on videos King posted online during the protest. The trial is set to continue this Wednesday, with Justice Charles Hackland expected to rule on whether three Ottawa Police Service officers, subpoenaed by the defense, must testify. The Ottawa Police have contested the subpoenas, arguing that the officers have no relevant evidence to offer.

