Grand Opening of Pho City in Chestermere: A New Era for a Beloved Restaurant

Chestermere’s Vietnamese dining scene has taken an exciting step forward with the grand opening of Pho City, the restaurant formerly known as Van Son. Located at 100 Marina Drive, Pho City brings a fresh name and updated offerings while staying true to the authentic flavors that have made it a beloved fixture in the community for years.

Pho City’s transformation from Van Son marks a new era for the family-owned business. According to owner Peter Pham, the rebranding was about more than just a change in name. “We wanted to evolve and bring something fresh to Chestermere, but also keep the heart of what made Van Son special,” Pham explained. “Pho City is a way for us to continue serving the community while expanding our menu and improving the dining experience.”

The restaurant’s updated menu includes fan favorites like the Satay Peanut Beef Soup and the Ultimate Vermicelli Bowl, but also introduces new dishes that cater to a broader range of dietary needs, including gluten-free and vegetarian options​

Pham emphasized that the focus on fresh ingredients and diverse offerings remains a cornerstone of Pho City’s philosophy. “We’re proud to offer something for everyone, whether it’s our classic dishes or newer creations,” he said.

Pho City’s new interior features a warm, welcoming atmosphere perfect for families and casual diners alike. The restaurant continues to offer take-out and delivery services, catering to the busy lifestyles of its loyal patrons. The grand opening celebration includes special promotions designed to invite both returning customers and newcomers to experience the revamped space and menu​.

“We’ve been part of the Chestermere community for years, and this rebrand is our way of giving back,” Pham said. “We’re excited to share this new chapter with everyone and look forward to continuing to serve the community with passion and dedication.”

Pho City’s commitment to delivering high-quality Vietnamese cuisine in a friendly, inviting environment ensures that it will continue to be a culinary staple in Chestermere for years to come. Whether you’re a long-time fan of Van Son or a first-time visitor, the grand opening is the perfect time to explore all that Pho City has to offer​

