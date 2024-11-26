Alberta’s government is committed to ensuring all Albertans have access to timely, high-quality primary health care. To address this critical need, we launched the Nurse Practitioner Primary Care Program earlier this year, an initiative designed to stabilize and strengthen Alberta’s health care system.

This program supports nurse practitioners in the delivery of comprehensive, autonomous care by running their own clinics or working independently within existing primary care settings. Nurse practitioners are highly skilled professionals, trained to provide many of the same services as family physicians. By enabling them to practice at their full scope, we are improving health care delivery access across Alberta.

Since its launch, the program has achieved significant milestones. 33 nurse practitioners have already started practicing in communities across the province. These new practices are expected to provide care for 30,000 Albertans. Once an additional 23 approved applicants begin their work, access will expand to another 21,000 Albertans, helping to bridge gaps in care, particularly in rural and remote regions.

This program sets clear requirements to ensure quality and accessibility. Participating nurse practitioners must maintain patient panels of at least 900 individuals, provide some after-hours care, and offer walk-in appointments while building their patient base. These conditions ensure that Albertans have reliable access to health care when and where they need it most.

The program also recognizes the unique challenges of rural practice. Nurse practitioners in eligible communities can access funding through the Rural, Remote, and Northern Program to encourage their presence in areas with limited health care options. Additionally, the Panel Management Support Program helps offset costs as practices expand, further enabling nurse practitioners to focus on providing comprehensive care.

Nurse practitioners are extensively educated and regulated by the College of Registered Nurses of Alberta, ensuring they meet the highest standards of care. This initiative not only expands access to primary care but also enhances the diversity of health care providers available to Albertans. The work is far from over, but with initiatives like this, we are well on our way to ensuring every Albertan has access to the care they deserve.

Last week, Alberta’s government announced a new auto insurance system that will provide better services to Albertans while reducing auto insurance premiums. After hearing from more than 16,000 Albertans through an online survey about their priorities for auto insurance policies, Alberta’s government will be introducing a new privately delivered, care-focused auto insurance system.

Right now, insurance in the province is not affordable or care focused. Despite high premiums, Albertans injured in collisions do not get the timely medical care and income support they need in a system that is complex to navigate. When fully implemented, Alberta’s new auto insurance system will deliver better and faster care for those involved in collisions, and Albertans will see cost savings up to $400 per year.

This past weekend, I wrapped up a successful series of Coffee & Chat meetings in our Constituency. Thank you for taking the time to join me. I truly appreciate your insights and the valuable feedback you have shared.

As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with your questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.