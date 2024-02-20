Horseshoe Crossing High School: A New Chapter for Langdon’s Education

In a move that promises to ease the overcrowding in Chestermere schools, the Rocky View Schools (RVS) board of trustees has officially named the new educational institution in Langdon as Horseshoe Crossing High School. The announcement came after a board meeting on February 15, marking a significant milestone in the community’s educational landscape.

The newly named Horseshoe Crossing High School is a nod to Langdon’s rich history and community spirit, symbolizing both good fortune and a generosity of spirit, according to Board Chair, Fiona Gilbert. The name was chosen to reflect the town’s emblem, an upside-down horseshoe, and to pay homage to Langdon’s unique geographical and historical attributes, including its horseshoe-shaped railway turnaround and the area’s deep connections to equestrian and railway heritage.

The term “Crossing” in the school’s name is imbued with layers of meaning, from the historic paths of the Blackfoot people who once traversed the region to the metaphorical journey students embark upon toward their futures. This choice underscores the board’s intention to weave the local heritage and the educational aspirations of its students into the fabric of the school’s identity.

Ward 2 Trustee, Shelley Kinley, expressed her honor in working with community members to develop a name that resonates with Langdon’s history and rural roots. “Langdon is the Good Luck Town, so Horseshoe Crossing is a very fitting name for this school,” Kinley stated, highlighting the community’s involvement in the naming process and the anticipation for the traditions and history the new school community will establish.

The decision was the culmination of efforts by a Naming Committee formed in December of the previous year, consisting of RVS trustees, staff, community representatives, parents, guardians, and a student. This collaborative approach allowed for community input, ensuring that the school’s name would be a reflection of the collective values and history of Langdon.

Superintendent of Schools, Greg Luterbach, emphasized the importance of naming in the creation of a school’s identity and culture. “Naming a new school is the first step in developing a unique school identity,” Luterbach said, expressing excitement over how the new educational community will embody its name and develop its culture in the years to come.

Currently, under construction, Horseshoe Crossing High School is set to open its doors to students in Grades 9 through 11 in September 2024, with plans to welcome Grade 12 students the following year. This strategic expansion aims to provide a comprehensive educational experience, alleviating the pressure on surrounding schools and offering a new beacon of learning and community engagement in Langdon.

The establishment of Horseshoe Crossing High School represents not just the addition of a new building to the area’s educational infrastructure but also the embedding of Langdon’s storied past and hopeful future into the very identity of the institution. As the school prepares to welcome its inaugural class, the community looks forward with anticipation to the traditions, achievements, and spirit that Horseshoe Crossing High School will foster, symbolizing a new chapter in Langdon’s commitment to education and community development.

