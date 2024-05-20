Housing is one of the most important priorities for Albertans and Canadians, and building more housing is a top priority for our Government, as we manage an influx of new Albertans.

As a result of our efforts, I’m proud to report that Alberta is experiencing an unprecedented housing boom – setting a record for housing starts in the early part of 2024.

According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), nearly 14,000 new homes began construction in the first four months of 2024. This robust growth represents a more than 60% increase in housing starts compared to April 2023, contrasting sharply with a near 10% decrease in the rest of Canada over the same period.

The significant increase in housing starts is due in part to our Government’s efforts to remove barriers and streamline processes for housing construction. We have been working diligently to facilitate quicker permit approvals and reduce red tape, ensuring that builders can start projects without unnecessary delays. This strategy has been instrumental in enabling Alberta to sustain its record-breaking growth in the housing sector, and it’s something we will seek to do more of in the days, months, and years ahead.

In addition to boosting housing starts, our government is actively supporting affordable housing initiatives. The Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy aims to provide safe, stable, and affordable homes to the province’s most vulnerable residents. And by 2031, the strategy aims to support 82,000 low-income households.

A rapid increase in rental housing starts also underscores Alberta’s dedication to addressing Alberta’s diverse housing needs. Between 2021 and 2023, the province saw 25,447 rental starts, nearly matching the total for the previous 15 years combined. This is good news for students and young Albertans looking to move into their first place and start their lives.

Building new housing isn’t just good for people, it’s good for the economy. Every new house represents new jobs for Albertans and regular paychecks for families. This is also good news as we continue to focus on growing and diversifying the economy.

Alberta’s historic growth in housing starts not only highlights the province’s proactive approach to meeting housing demands but also sets a benchmark for other regions in Canada. As Alberta continues to innovate and invest in housing, it ensures that more residents have access to safe, secure, and affordable homes.

Our Government is focusing on solutions that work, and while we have much more work to do, these new numbers from the CMHC show that we are moving in the right direction.

As always, please feel free to contact me with your feedback or concerns at Chesteremere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca

