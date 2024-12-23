Impaired Driver Caught at Candy Cane Checkstop in Chestermere

Chestermere peace officers, RCMP and local firefighters teamed up for this year’s Candy Cane Checkstop on December 17, turning a chilly Tuesday evening into an opportunity for education, connection, and safety. Running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Chestermere Boulevard, the event welcomed approximately 400 vehicles, combining holiday cheer with an important reminder about safe winter driving practices.

“We’re greeting the public and giving back to them for driving safely during the holiday season,” said Eli Steinfeld with municipal enforcement. “Our primary goal is to say thank you and let people know about safe ways to get home.”

While the primary focus of the event was outreach and education, it also served as a subtle enforcement tool. According to Ty Tomasta, communications manager for the City of Chestermere, one driver was taken off the road for impaired driving during the evening. The incident stands as a stark reminder of the continued need for vigilance against impaired driving, especially during the holiday season.

A Friendly Face of Law Enforcement

The Candy Cane Checkstop isn’t just about checking for safety compliance—it’s about building bridges between law enforcement and the community. For many, seeing flashing red and blue lights in their rear-view mirror can be a stressful experience. Steinfeld emphasized how events like this provide a chance to change that perception.

“Sometimes they see us with the red and blue lights behind them—it’s not great,” Steinfeld noted. “This gives us a chance to engage with the public in a positive way.”

Drivers passing through the checkstop were greeted by a festive team handing out candy canes, stickers, and educational pamphlets. These materials included information from Synergy, a local organization offering leadership and wellness programs for residents and nonprofits in the Chestermere area.

Raising Awareness During a Critical Month

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, a time when communities across Canada and the U.S. focus on reducing incidents of impaired driving. National statistics reveal a sobering reality: during the holiday season, alcohol-related traffic fatalities increase by as much as 40%. Events like Chestermere’s Candy Cane Checkstop play a vital role in combating this trend.

In 2023, Alberta saw a noticeable increase in impaired driving-related charges during the holiday season, with local law enforcement issuing over 1,500 citations statewide. Chestermere’s proactive approach aims to keep these numbers in check by promoting safe practices before tragedies occur.

Community Partnerships for Safer Roads

Collaboration was key to the success of this year’s event. Alongside Chestermere RCMP and firefighters, Alberta Sheriffs, municipal enforcement officers, and community partners like Synergy and MADD Canada lent their support. Together, they highlighted the importance of planning ahead to avoid impaired driving.

“It’s not just about enforcement,” said Steinfeld. “It’s about creating a culture where people think twice and make safe choices.”

For those celebrating over the holidays, options like designated drivers, rideshares, or taxi services are readily available. Residents are encouraged to plan their transportation in advance to ensure everyone gets home safely.

Chestermere’s Candy Cane Checkstop is more than just an annual tradition—it’s a practical effort to save lives and foster trust between residents and local enforcement. As the holiday season continues, the city’s message is clear: safe driving is everyone’s responsibility.

For more information on impaired driving prevention, local wellness resources, or upcoming community safety initiatives, visit the City of Chestermere’s website or connect with organizations like MADD Canada and Synergy.

