Lane Closures to Begin on Chestermere Boulevard for Clearwater Park Construction

Residents of Chestermere will face temporary traffic disruptions on Chestermere Boulevard starting Monday, October 14, 2024, due to construction tied to Phase 1 of the Clearwater Park development. The project is set to run for over six weeks, concluding on November 30.

The construction will require localized lane closures and speed reductions, primarily impacting the section of Chestermere Boulevard located east of Highway 1. According to city officials, the traffic measures, including lane shifts and signage, will be implemented to ensure both public safety and the continued flow of traffic. The city has emphasized that no full closures are anticipated during the construction period, and access to all properties will remain open.

The city has developed a Traffic Accommodation Strategy as part of the construction management plan, which includes clear signage and lane shifts to guide drivers safely through the affected areas. The strategy has been designed to minimize inconvenience while maintaining access for local businesses, residents, and services. City officials are encouraging drivers to plan for potential delays and be mindful of the reduced speed limits in the work zones.

This project is part of the broader Clearwater Park development, which is expected to bring long-term benefits to the community, including expanded recreational and commercial opportunities. Phase 1 of this development is a significant step in enhancing Chestermere’s infrastructure and is in line with the city’s long-term growth and urban planning goals.

As always, the city is urging residents to stay informed by regularly checking traffic updates and construction notices on the city’s website and social media platforms. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes where possible to avoid delays and to exercise caution when traveling through construction zones.

While the short-term disruptions may cause inconvenience for drivers, the city remains committed to ensuring that the construction is completed on schedule, with minimal impact on daily life in Chestermere. With the end goal of enhancing infrastructure and community spaces, the benefits of this development are expected to be well worth the temporary adjustments

