London Drugs Stores Across Western Canada Close Due to Cybersecurity Incident

London Drugs has announced the temporary closure of its stores throughout western Canada following a cybersecurity incident that disrupted their operations. The retail and pharmacy chain disclosed the situation via social media on Sunday, describing it as an “operational issue” that necessitated the immediate shutdown of their locations.

In a press release, London Drugs revealed that it became aware of the cybersecurity threat on Sunday and quickly responded by implementing protective measures. “Upon discovering the incident, London Drugs immediately undertook countermeasures to protect its network and data,” the company stated. This included enlisting the aid of top-tier cybersecurity experts to assist with containment, remediation, and a comprehensive forensic investigation.

While the specifics of the cybersecurity incident remain under wraps, London Drugs reassured the public that there is currently no evidence to suggest any compromise of customer or employee data. Nevertheless, the company has opted to close all its stores in the region as a precautionary measure.

“Out of an abundance of caution, London Drugs is closing all stores across Western Canada until further notice,” the retailer announced, emphasizing the seriousness with which it is treating the incident. To assist customers with urgent pharmacy needs during the closure, London Drugs has arranged for pharmacists to be available for emergency consultations. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store’s pharmacy directly to make necessary arrangements.

London Drugs apologized for the inconvenience caused by the closures and reassured customers that addressing this cybersecurity incident is a top priority. “We want to assure you that this incident is the utmost priority for us at London Drugs,” the statement concluded.

The company also confirmed via a Facebook post that the closure is temporary, signaling their intent to reopen once it is safe to do so. As the investigation continues, further updates are expected as more information becomes available.

