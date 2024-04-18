Last week, Alberta’s government introduced the Provincial Priorities Act, a significant step in our efforts to pushback against the Federal Government overreach into areas of provincial jurisdiction. In short, this much-needed legislation would require provincial entities to seek approval before engaging in agreements with the federal government, ensuring that federal funding we receive aligns with Alberta’s priorities.

One of the key motivations behind this legislative push is to prevent federal funding from being allocated to projects or initiatives that run counter to Alberta’s best interests. Take, for instance, the federal government’s aggressive promotion of electric buses in Canadian cities, including Calgary. While the federal agenda may tout environmental benefits, Alberta contends that these buses are not practical during harsh winters, highlighting a disconnect between federal priorities and local realities. The Provincial Priorities Act seeks to redirect funding towards initiatives that directly benefit Albertans, such as bolstering economic corridors, improving transportation infrastructure, and advancing clean energy strategies like hydrogen.

If passed, the Provincial Priorities Act would also support Alberta’s government in getting its fair share of funding when it comes to roads, infrastructure, housing, and other priorities. Nowhere is this more apparent than in housing. In summer 2023, Alberta received only 2.5 per cent of the total $1.5 billion in federal housing funds, despite having 12 per cent of the country’s population and, by far, the fastest growing population.

Moreover, the Provincial Priorities Act would streamline funding towards existing provincial programs rather than duplicating efforts with federal initiatives like pharmacare and dental care. By emphasizing envelope funding, Alberta can expand and enhance its health care and social programs in a manner that aligns with local requirements and preferences.

It is worth noting that Alberta is not alone in this pursuit of greater autonomy. Quebec stands as a precedent with similar legislation, underlining the broader concern among provinces about federal encroachment on matters within provincial purview. The federal-provincial-territorial meeting in November 2023 further solidified this sentiment, with premiers from across Canada demanding a more collaborative approach from the federal government rather than unilateral actions that sideline provincial interests.

