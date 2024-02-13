RCMP Employee Charged in National Security Investigation

Calgary – On Feb. 10th, 2024, the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) arrested an Alberta RCMP frontline police officer who accessed non-Top Secret RCMP records systems in order to assist a foreign actor.

Upon learning of the security breach, the RCMP implemented measures to monitor, mitigate and manage any further unauthorized disclosures and ensure maintenance of public safety as the investigation unfolded. The RCMP takes threats to the security of Canadians very seriously and wants to reassure everyone that our primary focus is the safety and protection of the public at all times.

The RCMP is committed to combatting foreign actor interference at all levels and is actively leveraging all tools at its disposal. Foreign interference takes on many forms and it is critical that all organizations are aware of the potential harm at any levels. The RCMP will pursue any form of interference, whether internal or external, and this is a good example of the efforts being made.

Constable Eli NDATUJE has been charged with the following offences:

Breach of Trust – Section 122 of the Criminal Code of Canada ;

; Unauthorized Use of a Computer – Section 342.1(1) (a) of the Criminal Code of Canada ; and,

; and, Breach of Trust in Respect to Safeguarded Information – Section 18(1) of the Security of Information Act.

A first court appearance is scheduled in Calgary Provincial Court on March 11th, 2024. The criminal investigation is ongoing and now before the court, and as such the RCMP will not be making any further comments at this time.

If you suspect someone of foreign interference activities, report it to your local police and RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1-800-420-5805 or by email at RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Service is available in Canada’s both official languages. If someone in the public is in immediate danger, they should call 9-1-1 or contact their local police.

