RCMP Major Crimes investigating Strathmore homicide

Strathmore, Alta. – On Sept. 11, 2024, at approximately 1:35 a.m., a fire was noted on the side of the road by a motorist who was driving on Township Road 233 near Highway 791, in Rocky View County. Police were called to the scene and once the fire was out, they discovered a deceased person.

An autopsy will be completed on Sept. 12, 2024, at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken carriage of the investigation. RCMP is seeking assistance from anyone who may have dash camera footage and was in this area between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. RCMP is also seeking to speak with anyone who has dash camera footage and was driving west or east between those times on Highway 560, west of the Glenmore and Stoney Trail overpass.

RCMP believe this was a targeted attack and do not believe there is any danger to the public. We have a significant number of resources focused on apprehending the individual(s) responsible and on protecting the public. We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or tips to the Strathmore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

