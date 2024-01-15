Record Cold Grips Western Canada causing Travel Disruptions and Safety Concerns

Western Canada is currently in the icy grip of a record-breaking cold snap, causing widespread disruptions and posing serious safety concerns. The extreme cold has impacted various aspects of daily life, from travel delays to potential health hazards, with no respite expected until after the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures in Chestermere plummeted to a bone-chilling -37°C on Friday morning, with the possibility of dropping to -40°C overnight. Such temperatures within city limits haven’t been recorded since January 1972. For perspective, typical January temperatures in the Calgary area range from highs of -8°C to lows of -16°C.

Meteorologist Samantha Mauti from Environment Canada commented, “For the next couple of days, we’re seeing those temperatures in and around the -30 mark approaching -40, with wind chills well below.”

This frigid weather, coupled with wintry road conditions, has triggered a series of accidents in Alberta and British Columbia. Calgary experienced temperatures as low as -36°C, while Vancouver recorded -13°C with a wind chill factor of -24°C on Friday.

In Richmond, south of Vancouver, a multi-vehicle crash involving approximately two dozen vehicles brought commuter traffic to a standstill on Highway 91. In Edmonton, freezing temperatures led to an “air handling system issue” at the Royal Alexandra Hospital’s emergency department, necessitating the temporary diversion of patients to other hospitals.

The deep freeze in Calgary caused flight delays and cancellations at the airport, while a power outage on the city’s light rail transit in the downtown core left commuters enduring the cold.

The Vancouver Airport Authority reported ongoing flight delays and cancellations due to severe winter weather affecting both Canada and the United States. Particularly, extreme cold temperatures in Alberta have heavily impacted flights departing from Calgary and Edmonton.

Weather enthusiast Tom Graham in Kananaskis, Alberta, shared his experience of the cold snap, stating that his diesel truck refused to start, and the subzero temperatures were harsh on exposed skin.

While Environment Canada predicts that temperatures may eventually rise from record lows after a few days, those hoping for a return to the abnormally warm December weather may be disappointed. Mauti added that, despite a slight warming trend early this week, temperatures will still hover in the minus teens, significantly below the norm for this time of year.

Residents across Western Canada are advised to exercise extreme caution, dress warmly, and adhere to safety guidelines while navigating these unprecedented cold conditions.

