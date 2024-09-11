Reegan McCullough Appointed New CAO of Rocky View County

Rocky View County is welcoming a new era of leadership with the appointment of Reegan McCullough as the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). The announcement was made during the September 10 council meeting, and McCullough is set to begin his role on October 1.

This appointment marks a pivotal moment in the county’s ongoing commitment to community-driven development and effective governance. According to a press release from the county, the selection of McCullough represents a strategic move aligned with the county’s ambitious goals. Reeve Crystal Kissel praised McCullough’s appointment, stating, “After a thorough selection process, it was apparent that Mr. McCullough’s vision and experience align perfectly with our strategic goals. His leadership will be crucial as we continue to enhance our services, manage growth responsibly, and maintain the high quality of life our residents have grown to expect.”

McCullough brings a wealth of experience from both public and private sectors. His previous roles include serving as the CAO of Sturgeon County and as the CEO of the Niagara Parks Commission. His background encompasses extensive experience in rural development, infrastructure management, and strategic planning, making him a strong fit for the challenges and opportunities facing Rocky View County.

In his new role, McCullough has expressed a commitment to fostering robust relationships with stakeholders and implementing innovative strategies to manage growth effectively. He is eager to build on the county’s successes and address the evolving needs of the community.

McCullough succeeds Byron Riemann, who has been serving as acting CAO since August 2023. Riemann took over the role following the termination of Dorian Wandzura, whose departure from the position was noted by the Rocky View County council, though no specific reasons were provided.

As Rocky View County embarks on this new chapter, McCullough’s leadership is anticipated to play a crucial role in guiding the county through its future endeavors. With his extensive experience and forward-thinking approach, he is poised to make a significant impact on the community’s development and progress.

