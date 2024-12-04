Rocky View County and Calgary Launch Partnership to Boost Local Economy

Residents of Chestermere and surrounding communities are set to benefit from a significant economic boost as Rocky View County and the City of Calgary announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at supporting land development in areas adjacent to Chestermere.

In a recent news release, Rocky View County revealed that the Calgary Metropolitan Region Board has approved the creation of an inland transload facility—a state-of-the-art logistics hub designed to streamline transportation and distribution for various industries. This ambitious project is part of the Prairie Economic Gateway initiative, which aims to attract a diverse range of businesses, including agri-food processing and manufacturing, to the region.

“The Prairie Economic Gateway initiative is a historic call to action between the private sector and public authorities to create over 6,750 jobs with an economic impact of over $1.6 billion from the infrastructure investments alone,” the county announced. “This joint venture will provide advanced infrastructure, such as a state-of-the-art rail park, that will bolster its appeal to investors. Private sector investment will significantly multiply the economic and employment benefits of this development.”

The proposed logistics hub is strategically located to serve not only Calgary but also the surrounding communities, including Chestermere, Langdon, and Indus. Langdon, situated just over 15 minutes east of Chestermere, and Indus, approximately 20 minutes southeast, stand to gain significantly from the influx of new businesses and the accompanying economic opportunities.

Chestermere Mayor Shannon Dean welcomed the news, stating, “This initiative presents a tremendous opportunity for our community. The creation of thousands of jobs and the attraction of new industries will enhance the quality of life for our residents and contribute to the overall prosperity of the region.”

The inland transload facility is expected to serve as a critical link between local producers and global markets. By providing efficient access to rail and road networks, the facility will enable businesses to transport goods more effectively, reducing costs and improving competitiveness.

The inclusion of agri-food processing and manufacturing industries is particularly significant for the region, given its strong agricultural heritage. Local farmers and producers may find new avenues to add value to their products, fostering economic growth and diversification.

“Investing in advanced infrastructure is key to unlocking the full potential of our region,” said Rocky View County Reeve Dan Henn. “This project not only strengthens our economic foundation but also positions us as a hub for innovation and sustainable development.”

Rocky View County officials emphasized the collaborative nature of the project, highlighting the importance of partnerships between government entities and the private sector. “The success of the Prairie Economic Gateway initiative relies on the shared vision and cooperation of all stakeholders,” the county stated. “We are committed to working closely with our partners to ensure the project’s long-term success and sustainability.”

While the initiative promises substantial economic benefits, it also raises questions about potential impacts on local infrastructure, environment, and community services. Rocky View County and the City of Calgary have assured residents that comprehensive planning and environmental assessments will be conducted to address these concerns.

Public consultations are expected to take place in the coming months, providing residents with an opportunity to voice their opinions and learn more about the project. “Community engagement is a vital component of this initiative,” officials noted. “We encourage residents to participate in the process to help shape the future of our region.”

For businesses and investors, the Prairie Economic Gateway represents a unique opportunity to tap into a growing market with robust infrastructure support. The development is anticipated to attract significant private investment, further amplifying its economic impact.

Economic analysts suggest that the ripple effects of the project could extend beyond direct job creation. Ancillary services, including retail, hospitality, and professional services, may also experience growth as a result of increased economic activity in the area.

“As the project moves forward, we anticipate a surge in demand for local services and amenities,” said a spokesperson from the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce. “This is an exciting time for local entrepreneurs and businesses looking to expand.”

As the Prairie Economic Gateway initiative progresses, residents of Chestermere and neighboring communities can look forward to potential job opportunities, improved infrastructure, and enhanced services. The collaboration between Rocky View County and the City of Calgary marks a significant step toward fostering regional prosperity and sustainability.

“This partnership embodies the spirit of innovation and community that defines our region,” Mayor Dean added. “Together, we’re building a future that offers promise and opportunity for all.”

For more information about the Prairie Economic Gateway initiative and upcoming public consultations, residents are encouraged to visit the Rocky View County and City of Calgary official websites.

