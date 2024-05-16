Rosebud Residents Rally Against Proposed $500 Million Racetrack

In the picturesque surroundings of Rosebud, a small hamlet known for its theatrical offerings and quaint pie shop, a contentious battle is unfolding. Here, the serene landscape of farms and cattle pastures could soon be transformed into a bustling $500-million racing park, if the Badlands Motorsports Resort’s plans come to fruition. The proposed development, intended for street-legal vehicles, includes multiple racetracks, a go-kart track, and additional amenities like a hotel and condominiums.

Local residents, however, are voicing strong opposition. A sign near the site, peppered with bullet holes, reflects the deep-seated resistance that has lasted over a decade. “I am angry that we have to put our community through this. It’s not right. It should never have gotten this far,” said local resident Wendy Clark, who has been in the hamlet for 42 years.

The project began in 2006 when a group of doctors, led by Calgary radiologist Dr. Jay Zelazo, purchased 194 hectares along the Rosebud River valley. Despite obtaining necessary approvals and planning a $30 million first phase—which includes paving a 10-kilometre road to the site at an additional cost of $15 million—the project faces continuous delays primarily due to financing challenges.

James Zelazo, CFO of Badlands and father of Dr. Zelazo, expressed frustration over the opposition. “It’s disheartening [that opponents] won’t accept what the county made sure we did, meeting the bylaw requirements and all the documents just because they don’t want it,” he stated.

Environmental concerns have been central to the opposition. Critics argue that filling in two wetlands to build the track could threaten local bird populations, including bank swallows, eagles, hawks, and falcons. Although these concerns were dismissed by Alberta’s Environmental Appeals Board in March for lack of evidence, Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz acknowledged the need for ongoing environmental monitoring and additional mitigation to protect the wetlands.

Local conservationists like Kennedy Halvorson from the Alberta Wilderness Association highlight the broader ecological impact. “About three-quarters of the natural grassland in the Rosebud River valley is already gone due to human activity. It’s one of the last areas of the grasslands that’s super healthy and has a lot of biodiversity,” Halvorson explained, noting the presence of numerous species at risk in the area.

The locals remain hopeful for a compromise. “We would pay what it’s worth. It’s increased in value. We’ll provide a fair and equitable exit,” offered Richard Clark, a lifelong Rosebud resident. If negotiations fail, the community is prepared to take legal steps, including a possible judicial review of the environmental board’s decision.

As the dispute continues, the residents of Rosebud stand firm in their commitment to preserving their community’s tranquility and natural heritage, underscoring a broader dialogue about development and conservation in Alberta’s changing landscapes.

