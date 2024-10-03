Rotary Chestermere News!

Electric Bike Raffle!

Our Electric Bike Raffle was a big success, brining in $ 15,000.00 in ticket sales. Mayor Shannon Dean drew the winning ticket on September 21st and the winner is Evy Werner! If you see Evy & her husband Mel riding the bikes around town, be sure to congratulate them. Huge thanks to everyone who supported our raffle and purchased a ticket! Rotary will be donating 15% of the net proceeds to the Chestermere Womens Crisis Society and 15% with the Chestermere Food Bank!



New Blood Show!

Also on September 21st, Rotary hosted the show New Blood, a presentation of song, dance, drumming, speaking and poetry illustrating the story of an Indigenous child’s experience in Residential School; interpreting the child’s pain, loss and abuse, followed by their reconnection, recovery and rediscovery of their self through healing with their tribe. This story is important to help us understand the value of Truth & Reconciliation. If you get a chance to attend a future presentation of the amazing show you will be moved beyond words. Thank you Synergy for designing the poster, thank you City of Chestermere for the Community Grant to bring this inspirational show to our city, thank you RVC School and Chestermere High School for allowing us to use their auditorium, thank you Graydon Pease for your awesome MC services and thank you Deanne Betrsch (creator, producer, performer) and your wonderful cast & crew for sharing this important & inspirational story with us! To help support Truth & Reconciliation, please remember to wear anything orange on September 30th (it does not have to be a t-shirt) and try to find ways to seek information and knowledge by engaging in conversations throughout the year – Truth & Reconciliation does not happen on Sept. 30th only!

Rotary Chestermere 2024 Community Leadership & Volunteer Awards!

To top off a very busy day, Rotary Chestermere awarded their 2024 Community Leadership & Volunteer Award to 3 citizens of Chestermere! The following declaration illustrates the meaning of this award:

Matt Sywenky has volunteered much of his time to support community Non-Profit Organizations. He currently serves as Chair on the Synergy Board of Directors and is on the Chestermere & Area Pride Society Board, along with providing administration service to the recently created non-profit organization – 100 Men Who Care. Matt was also instrumental in helping our Rotary Club host the recent All Candidates Forum. Matt Sywenky, Rotary Chestermere is proud to acknowledge your Community Leadership & Volunteer service and award you this Certificate & this Tree of Life Pin.

Graydon Pease is a long-time resident of Chestermere and has helped many Non-Profit Organizations with their community events while also spotlighting local small businesses on his social media page – Chestermere Life. Graydon has helped Rotary for many of our events in past years, from our awesome Amazing Race Events to our most recent Country Fair Parade Float, where he bravely rode our Electric Bike mounted on the bed of a moving truck while announcing the Raffle Ticket Draw!

John Jenkins is a long-time resident of Chestermere and has repaired over 30 used bikes in partnership with the Rotary Bike Donation Program who gives them to local families in need through the Chestermere Food Bank. Most of the donated bikes come to John in very rough shape requiring many hours of labour to restore them to beautiful condition.

Matt, Graydon & John; Rotary Chestermere is proud to acknowledge your community leadership & volunteer service and present you with this certificate & pin in recognition of your contributions to our community!

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.