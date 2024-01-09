Senior Citizen Hospitalized Following Road Rage Incident Near Chestermere

In a shocking road rage incident that has left the Chestermere community concerned, an 80-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after being seriously injured. The Alberta RCMP reports that the altercation, which escalated to violence and theft, occurred near our region.

The sequence of events unfolded when a 56-year-old man from Drumheller voluntarily approached the RCMP detachment in Beiseker, northeast of Calgary, confessing to a physical confrontation. He claimed that the dispute occurred at a local gas station and expressed concern that he might have inflicted significant harm.

Upon arriving at the gas station, RCMP officers discovered the elderly victim with severe injuries. The 80-year-old man was promptly attended to by STARS Air Ambulance and transported to the hospital, where he currently remains in stable condition.

Investigations suggest that the assault was the result of a road rage incident on a nearby highway. Adding to the gravity of the situation, the younger man is accused of breaking the senior citizen’s car window and forcibly taking his keys after the altercation.

The accused, hailing from Drumheller, faces several serious charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and robbery. He is currently held in custody, awaiting his court appearance scheduled for February 1st.

This incident raises serious concerns about road safety and aggression in our community, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and calmness on the roads. The Chestermere community is reminded to prioritize safety and patience while driving, especially during these challenging times.

