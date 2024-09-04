Strathmore RCMP Intensifies Search for Suspect in Deadly Shooting

Almost a month after a tragic shooting near Strathmore claimed the life of Rocky View County employee Colin Hough, Strathmore RCMP is ramping up its efforts to locate 28-year-old Elijah Strawberry, the sole remaining suspect in the case.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 6, when a carjacking turned violent, resulting in the fatal shooting of Hough and injuries to an unnamed FortisAlberta employee. The dramatic turn of events has led to an ongoing investigation that has drawn significant attention and resources from various law enforcement agencies.

According to RCMP reports, the initial altercation began with a carjacking that escalated into a deadly confrontation. Following the shooting, police identified two suspects involved in the incident. Arthur Wayne Penner was arrested in Edmonton a few days later, but Elijah Strawberry remains at large.

Despite extensive efforts by law enforcement, Strawberry has been elusive. The RCMP have issued several public appeals, including distributing his photos and providing details about his physical appearance. They have also announced a reward for information leading to Strawberry’s arrest. Initially set at $2,000, the reward was quickly increased to $10,000 in hopes of generating more leads.

Strawberry is described as having a light complexion, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 169 pounds, and possessing several arm and face tattoos. He has brown hair and is believed to still be within Alberta. However, given the seriousness of the case and Strawberry’s continued evasion, the RCMP has expanded its search efforts beyond provincial borders.

In addition to local resources, law enforcement agencies from British Columbia and Saskatchewan, as well as the Edmonton and Calgary Police Services, Lethbridge Police Service, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, and provincial sheriffs, have been involved in the coordinated effort to locate Strawberry. The comprehensive approach reflects the gravity of the situation and the collaborative spirit of law enforcement across jurisdictions.

The shooting has deeply impacted the community, with residents and officials rallying around the ongoing investigation. The loss of Colin Hough, a respected employee of Rocky View County, has been felt throughout the region, and there is a strong desire for justice and closure.

If anyone has information regarding Elijah Strawberry’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or call 911 immediately. The public’s assistance is crucial in resolving this case and ensuring that justice is served.

As the search continues, the RCMP remains committed to bringing Strawberry into custody and providing answers to the affected families and community members. The collaboration between various law enforcement agencies highlights the collective effort to address violent crime and uphold public safety.

In conclusion, the Strathmore RCMP’s persistent search for Elijah Strawberry underscores the seriousness of the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting near Strathmore. With a substantial reward offered and extensive resources dedicated to the case, the hope is that Strawberry will soon be apprehended, bringing a measure of justice and closure to those impacted by this tragic event.