Strathmore Resident Charged in Rocky View County Homicide

Alberta RCMP have arrested and charged 41-year-old Strathmore resident Chad McKinnon in connection with the April 2024 homicide of 33-year-old Calgary man, Kyle Schuiling. McKinnon faces charges including accessory after the fact to murder, dangerous driving, flight from police, failure to comply with a probation order, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He remains in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance via CCTV in Calgary on December 12, 2024.

Schuiling’s remains were discovered on April 3, 2024, during a grass fire near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241 in Rocky View County. The Tsuut’ina Nation Fire Department responded to the fire and found the remains while extinguishing the flames. An autopsy confirmed Schuiling’s death as a homicide.

Prior to McKinnon’s arrest, two other individuals were charged in connection with Schuiling’s death. In May 2024, 39-year-old Calgary resident Christopher Stack was charged with first-degree murder. Subsequently, in August 2024, 37-year-old Vernon, B.C., resident Tyler Griffiths was also charged with first-degree murder.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Schuiling’s death. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This case highlights the ongoing efforts of Alberta RCMP to address serious crimes in the region and underscores the importance of community cooperation in solving such cases.

