Tails of the Unexpected

With the arrival of a marvelous snowfall and cold temperatures almost three weeks ago, our bird watching efforts were limited to looking out of the windows, wondering what species may drop by and visit the feeders. This hiatus provided an opportunity to clean camera lenses and sort through a staggering download of photographs.

With the arrival of the heat wave last Tuesday, the anticipation of taking a walk through a stand of trees, both to enjoy sun and see our feathered friends was irresistible. Arriving at Elliston Park, a short ten kilometres from home, we were hoping to find the “fabulous five”. During the colder weather, black-capped chickadees, downy woodpeckers, golden-crowned kinglets, brown creepers and red-breasted nuthatches seem to feed in the same area. A photographic mecca such as this is truly a gift nature provides now and then. However one thing we have learned from our hundreds of birding adventures over the past seven years is if one is observant, something we would consider a surprise, that something unexpected, would indeed add the exclamation mark to the adventure.

Mallards, scaups, goldeneyes, Canada geese and a lone ruddy duck filled the ice free area of Elliston Park pond. Chickadees, woodpeckers and a few nuthatches appeared as we strolled through the treed area along 17th Avenue. We couldn’t help but notice the dozen magpies taking shallow cold water baths along the rock-lined pond edges, followed by a feather shake while perched on a tree branch. As we wrapped up our leisurely walk, we decided to head in two different directions – Elaine would check out the aspen stand along the parking lot, while I’d take a quick peek at the tall spruce trees, heading toward the south end of the park and pond.

About ready to head back to the parking lot, bird activity on the ice caught my attention. A rather large bird was standing on the ice. This juvenile bald eagle seemed out of place. In less than a minute a trio of magpies landed within a metre of this magnificent raptor. Quickening my pace and taking photos along the way, it became evident that a serious attempt at some creative thievery by a growing number of magpies was taking place. The eagle was intent on pulling parts of a frozen duck carcass out of the ice using its massive beak.

With five magpies working as a coordinated tag team the eagle’s ice bound carrion looked to be at risk. One magpie made multiple efforts to tug on a tail feather. A second and third magpie would hop up and over the eagle, trying to distract it. The fourth and fifth magpie were waiting patiently, hoping the eagle would turn away to deal with one of the clever Corvids. The eagle altered its position, trying to ignore the would-be freeloaders and maintain its grip on lunch. Likely exasperated, the eagle spread its wings. The magpies moved back mere inches only to resume tail feather pulling, hopping and sneaking bits of carrion that escaped the beak of the eagle. Having had enough, the eagle took flight. The magpies pecked away at the remains of the day.

Upon returning to the car, Elaine asked what the smile on my face was all about. “Our surprise of the day”, I replied. Curious, she asked what I’d seen. “Just tails of the unexpected”.

