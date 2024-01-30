Tragic Incident at Local Campground: Calgary Resident Fatally Shot

CHESTERMERE – In a startling incident that has shaken the local community, a man was fatally shot at the Mountain View Campground near Conrich, leading to a significant investigation by the Strathmore RCMP and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

The tragic event unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 28), when the Strathmore RCMP received an urgent 911 call. The caller reported that gunshots were fired at the Mountain View Campground, located on Range Road 284 alongside Highway 1. Law enforcement officials were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered a man, critically injured with gunshot wounds, within the campground. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were quick to respond, providing immediate care. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, marking a somber moment for the community.

The victim has been identified as a 26-year-old male resident of Calgary, adding a personal dimension to this tragic event and leaving the community in mourning.

Taking charge of the investigation, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been meticulously working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, expected to provide further insights into this unfortunate incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this event to come forward. Members of the public can contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or reach out to their local police station. The community’s cooperation is crucial in piecing together this puzzle and bringing closure to this distressing episode.

As the investigation continues, the Chestermere community remains in shock, grappling with the reality of this violent act occurring so close to home. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the unpredictability of such events and the importance of community vigilance and support.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.