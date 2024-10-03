Two Suspects in Alberta Highway Shooting to Be Tried Togethe

Two men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near Calgary on August 6 will face trial together, a decision announced by Crown prosecutors during a Calgary court hearing earlier this month. The incident, which took place in broad daylight, left one man dead and another seriously injured, sparking a province-wide manhunt.

Arthur Wayne Penner, 35, from Edmonton, and Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, from O’Chiese First Nation, are facing charges related to the violent attack in Rocky View County. Penner has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, while Strawberry faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

The shooting occurred when the two victims, including 39-year-old Rocky View County worker Colin Hough, were working along Township Road 250. The suspects, whose vehicle had been disabled earlier, approached the workers, reportedly attempting to steal a vehicle. Hough was fatally shot during the altercation, and the suspects fled the scene in a stolen county truck, which they later abandoned.

A province-wide alert was issued, warning residents in the area to shelter in place as law enforcement launched an extensive manhunt. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), assisted by Calgary Police, helicopters, drones, and multiple emergency response units, eventually located and arrested Penner in Edmonton on August 8.

Strawberry evaded authorities for over a month before being arrested at a residence on O’Chiese First Nation in early September.

According to RCMP reports, the shooting appears to have been motivated by robbery. The suspects’ vehicle had been disabled in an earlier incident in Calgary, leading them to target Hough and his colleague in their attempt to secure another vehicle​.

Hough, who had worked for Rocky View County for years, was remembered fondly by colleagues, while the second victim, a utility worker for Fortis Alberta, remains in recovery from his injuries​.

At the court hearing in Calgary, the Crown confirmed that although Penner and Strawberry were charged separately, they would be tried together when the case goes to trial in October. Neither of the accused has yet confirmed legal representation, and both are expected to return to court on October 10.

The arrests have brought some relief to the community, though the tragic loss of Hough has left a lasting impact on Rocky View County. The RCMP continues to investigate the case, appealing to the public for any additional information related to the incident. Authorities have urged anyone who may have seen the suspects or has relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

As Chestermere and the surrounding communities continue to come to terms with the tragic event, the upcoming trial will be closely watched. Both Penner and Strawberry face significant charges, and the trial promises to bring further details to light as investigators build their case against the suspects.

