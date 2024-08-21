Urgent Repairs to Calgary’s Bearspaw South Feeder Main: Stage 4 Water Restrictions to Affect Chestermere

The City of Calgary has announced that urgent repairs will be carried out on the Bearspaw South feeder main beginning August 26. This essential maintenance is vital to ensure the stability of the region’s water supply, particularly as the colder winter months approach. The repairs will focus on 16 identified weak points within the system, addressing potential vulnerabilities that could lead to system failures.

During the shutdown of the Bearspaw South feeder main, which is scheduled to last from August 26 to September 23, Stage 4 water restrictions will be re-implemented. These restrictions are necessary to facilitate the repair work and to manage the reduced water flow during this period.

Residents of Chestermere should be prepared for these heightened water restrictions and are advised to plan accordingly. Until the repairs begin, the current Stage 1 restrictions remain in effect, allowing residents some flexibility in water usage. However, it is crucial for everyone to comply with the stricter measures once they are reintroduced to ensure the community’s water needs are met without disruption.

As the work progresses, the City of Calgary and Chestermere officials will provide updates to keep residents informed. The repairs are a critical step in safeguarding the water supply and ensuring that the system is robust enough to handle the demands of winter.

