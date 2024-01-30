Vintage Fashion Show Hosted by Chestermere Whitecappers

This show was put on by Memory Lane Fashions, which is a Non-profit society that has been in operation for more than 25 years. The models, commentators, musicians, dressers and stage managers are all volunteers, but rest assured they know what they are doing, and this was not their first rodeo. The fashions range from the 1400s to the 1970s, and we were treated to a great selection of outfits representing fashion through the years.

The afternoon began with a lovely luncheon of quiche, salad, and a roll and even an offering of pie and ice cream for dessert. I didn’t partake because of my food restrictions, but there were rave reviews from around my table. The salad looked fresh and tasty and apparently the quiche was just right. There was also coffee and tea and pitchers of water.

It was a mild day, which may have contributed to what appeared to be a great turnout. The Whitecappers are a tight knit group as many of their members have been together for years, but I found them to be warm and welcoming.

After lunch we paraded into the adjoining room for the fashion show. There were a few glitches with the sound system, but once they were sorted out, we were on a roll.

From the red satin dress with black lace overlay to the poodle skirt, or a figure skating costume, the outfits looked authentic, and no detail was spared. There were shoes that hurt my feet just looking at them, inlaid lace, satin sashes and fitted suits.

Around the halfway point there was a short musical interlude which was a big hit with those in attendance. We were invited to sing along and honestly most of us didn’t need much encouragement. It was lovely to see all the happy smiling faces. It was also evident that the models and organizers really took pride in these shows. The volunteer models did a great job, interacting with the crowd, sometimes even dancing, or singing. The model dressed in Mary Poppins garb even had us join her in a verse or two of supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. What fun!

The show was supported by the City of Chestermere, so I asked Olimphya Hermosill de Elizondo, Manager of Community Services to explain their role in this event. Here’s what she had to say. “The City of Chestermere was truly honored to support the Vintage Fashion Show, recognizing its significance in bringing the community together and contributing to the social well-being of our residents. As part of our commitment to fostering vibrant cultural experiences, we provided sponsorship for the event, covering various aspects, including the rental of facilities and other associated costs.”

Her involvement included overseeing the coordination of support from the City’s end, ensuring that the event could be a memorable and inclusive experience for all residents. She added “We believe in the power of community events to enhance social connections and contribute positively to the overall well-being of our residents.”

The members here do seem to have lots going on. Ellen Neary, who was my contact for this event filled me in about how it was decided to have this fashion show.

“One of our members approached me late last fall with information about Vintage Fashions. I followed up with them and we decided to hold the event in January. The City of Chestermere was offering a Community Sponsorship Program for special events, and we were able to cover the costs of bringing in Vintage Fashions under this program.”

“The lunch was prepared by two of our members, Karen Rideout and Velma MacAllister. They always offer. a lovely meal.”

If you’re interested in a membership or upcoming events you can contact the Whitecappers at

Chestermerewhitecappers@shaw.ca or 403-235-2117

Their month end supper is coming up on January 30. Tickets are available at the Whitecappers.

They also have a Valentine’s Tea and Lunch coming up on February 13th.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.