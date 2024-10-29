“You Otter Go To Saskatchewan”

With our third consecutive annual birding pilgrimage to Nipawin, Saskatchewan completed, Elaine and I took time to reflect on the beauty of this part of our sister province. From the small country roads treed on both sides, to the shores of Mitten and Sealey Lakes, and to the banks of the Saskatchewan River, there’s a magnificent magic about Saskatchewan we find irresistible.

Exiting Alberta via Oyen and slipping through metropolitan Alsask on Highway 7, the adventure begins in earnest. Driving east of Marengo we spot eleven Pronghorn Antelope, a great start to the trip. Thirty-five miles southwest of Saskatoon, an anticipated sight moves our hearts. About five thousand Snow Geese, mixed with half that number of Canada Geese make for an incredible sighting, all located on Laura Slough, mere feet from the highway.

Arriving in Nipawin to visit our son, we discuss possible adventure plans. At sunrise on Saturday we head to Mabel Hill, turning south to visit a few quarters, one with sloughs, the other with an enchanting quarter-mile dirt road, hugged by aspens, and thickly woven shrubs on both sides. Working our way through a harvested hemp field edge, a potpourri of small birds reveal their presence, flitting from tree branch to low shrubs. Over the course of nearly three hours we identify thirty species, including the secretive Hermit Thrush and Winter Wren. Six species of sparrows, including the rarely seen Harris Sparrow catch our eyes. With an early supper consumed, we head east to the E.B Campbell Dam and Powerhouse, nearly an hour drive. A pair of Trumpeter Swans float effortlessly in a nearby slough. Both jay species fly together in an aspen grove. Several garter snakes are slithering their way across the overflow spillway road, heading for their winter hibernacula. Down river, eagles are perched in trees, watching the walleye fishermen below.

It’s Sunday sunrise and we are off to Narrow Hills Provincial Park, a park that seems to have endless lakes and boreal forest to explore. En route, we spook seven sharp-tailed grouse that make a fast flight exit. We arrive at Mitten Lake, a good fishing spot. While our son fishes, we munch on blueberries and listen. Juncos, warblers and sparrows chirp. Then it’s onward to Sealey Lake, located further east. A stealth-mode Ruffed Grouse sneaks across the gravel road and into the underbrush. The lake surface is quiet, except for three juvenile Ring-necked Ducks. Then, without warning, what appears to be a muskrat, comes toward us. With both its neck and head out of the water, we know this was no muskrat! Fifteen feet away and most curious, is a river otter, carrying out its forensic examination of carbon based units.

Heading home Monday, we stop by Laura Slough and estimate the Snow Geese, Ross’s Geese and White-fronted Geese count at eight thousand. Later we see a badger on the run.

Indeed, if you want to connect with nature, you “otter” head to Saskatchewan.

