A Big New Funding Announcement Has Mayor Dean Quite Excited

Chestermere residents can look forward to a significant boost to their local education system with the announcement of a brand-new K-9 school slated for Dawson’s Landing. Mayor Shannon Dean expressed his enthusiasm for the project, underscoring the hard work that city council and administration have devoted to securing this pivotal development. “I am so proud of the work council and administration has done to get to this announcement today,” said Dean. “By working collaboratively with Rocky View Schools (RVS) and the provincial government, we have a new K-9 school approved for Chestermere. We continue to work hard for the new high school and other schools as well. Great news for Chestermere.”

This new facility comes at a time when the city’s rapid growth has heightened the need for additional classrooms. In the past decade, Chestermere’s population has surged, making it one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the country. As families continue to move in, existing schools have faced mounting pressure to accommodate more students than ever before. The establishment of a new K-9 school not only promises relief from overcrowding, but also creates an improved learning environment—one that provides educators with the resources they need to help local children thrive.

According to a news release issued by the City of Chestermere, the project is the result of extensive collaboration between municipal officials, RVS, and the provincial government. The city anticipates that this addition to the educational landscape will address the increasing demand for student spaces while preserving a high quality of education throughout the region. For Mayor Dean, the announcement is a testament to the power of collective efforts between various levels of government, school administrators, and community members who have long voiced the need for expanded educational infrastructure.

Rocky View Schools, which operates dozens of schools across multiple communities and is recognized as one of Alberta’s fastest-growing school divisions, will be at the forefront of planning and overseeing the development of the Dawson’s Landing facility. With over 25,000 students enrolled throughout the division, RVS has consistently emphasized the importance of new construction projects to accommodate ongoing population growth. The division’s mission to provide dynamic, engaging, and student-centered learning experiences aligns with Chestermere’s vision of fostering academic excellence in a supportive environment.

While precise timelines for the groundbreaking and completion of this K-9 school are still being finalized, city officials remain optimistic that the new facility will open its doors as soon as possible—potentially within the next few years. This timeline allows ample opportunity for architects and builders to design a space that meets modern educational standards, complete with technology-forward classrooms, flexible learning areas, and shared community spaces.

“We look forward to continuing our work alongside Rocky View Schools to create a better Chestermere for everyone,” noted the city in its statement. As the plans move from concept to reality, residents can expect further details on construction and enrollment. In the meantime, the announcement of the new K-9 school stands as a landmark victory for families, educators, and students eager to see Chestermere’s commitment to quality education evolve along with its growing population.

