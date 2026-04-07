Modular Classrooms Added as Rocky View Schools Faces Capacity Pressures

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Province approves new units for Chestermere-area schools amid rising enrolment

Four new modular classrooms are set to be added to schools serving Chestermere students this year, as Rocky View Schools continues to respond to sustained enrolment growth across the region.
The Government of Alberta has approved two modular classrooms each for Prairie Waters Elementary School and Rainbow Creek Elementary School. The additions are intended to ease overcrowding pressures that have become increasingly common in fast-growing communities like Chestermere.
The announcement builds on previous approvals. Last year, Prairie Waters Elementary received two additional modular classrooms along with a relocated washroom unit to support expanding student numbers.
According to Rocky View Schools, more than half of schools in the division are now operating at full modular capacity. Modular classrooms account for roughly one-third of the division’s total instructional space, representing approximately 411 learning spaces across the system.
Additional modular units have also been approved for schools outside Chestermere, including École Airdrie Middle School, Manachaban Middle School, and Crossfield Elementary School.
School divisions across Alberta have increasingly relied on modular classrooms as a short-term solution to accommodate rapid population growth, particularly in suburban and satellite communities. While modular units provide flexibility and faster deployment compared to permanent builds, they are often viewed as a temporary measure while longer-term infrastructure planning catches up.
For Chestermere families, the additional classrooms may bring some immediate relief, but the broader challenge remains — keeping pace with a community that continues to grow year after year.

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In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca

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