Families should not have to choose between receiving support and pursuing a meaningful career. All Albertans have incredible potential and deserve opportunities to thrive in the workforce without jeopardizing the benefits they rely on. In response to this need, Alberta’s government is launching the Alberta Disability Assistance Program (ADAP) in July 2026.

Albertans with disabilities should not be penalized for finding rewarding employment. Every dollar they earn on a paycheck should be helping to make them better off, not threatening their access to the medication they need. Recognizing the importance of employment for those who are able to work but still require support, ADAP will allow individuals to earn more while continuing to receive financial benefits, featuring the highest earning exemptions of any program to date.

ADAP will also ensure that all participants receive necessary health benefits regardless of their employment income. This means more Albertans with disabilities can experience the benefits of employment, such as financial independence, skill development, and social connection. Beyond financial and health benefits, ADAP will provide access to resources and tools designed to help individuals develop new skills and reach their full potential.

ADAP was developed based on extensive consultation with Albertans with disabilities, who stressed the need for individualized pathways to employment rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. Starting in July 2026, disability income assistance applicants will be assessed for both ADAP and the longstanding Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) program, ensuring each applicant is placed in the program best suited to their unique situation.

To make the application process more efficient and accessible, applicants will be connected with a roster of pre-qualified medical professionals for comprehensive assessments. A new review panel of medical professionals will also be established to streamline approvals and better understand applicants’ needs. These enhancements will ensure that Albertans with disabilities receive the support they need more quickly and effectively.

Finally, Alberta’s government is encouraging Albertans to explore their electricity options and take charge of their power bill. Albertans need to be able to make smart financial choices, including choosing an affordable electricity plan that best meets their needs. While most ratepayers choose to sign competitive contracts with one of more than 50 electricity providers in the province’s uniquely competitive market, those who don’t are automatically enrolled on the Rate of Last Resort – the default electricity rate – and likely to pay more for their power.

As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office with your feedback and concerns at chestermere.strathmore@assembly.ab.ca

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.