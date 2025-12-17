Alberta RCMP caution against travel on all Alberta roads

5 days ago
403 Views
1 Min Read

Alberta – Alberta RCMP are cautioning against travel on all Alberta Roads due to heavy snowfall that is causing whiteout conditions in areas. Parts of Southern, Central, and Northern Alberta are affected.  Police anticipate ongoing road closures in several parts of the province. Currently, there are closures on the Southern parts of the QE II preventing access Northbound at Calgary and Southbound at Red Deer, while emergency responders are assisting stranded motorist due to multiple collisions in the Didsbury and Airdrie areas.

Please avoid travel and slow down.

Check with 511 for the most up to date information on roadways in Alberta.

