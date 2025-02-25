Alberta’s government is advancing a midwifery strategy to attract more midwives and improve access to maternal health services across Alberta. As of January 2025, 181 midwives were practicing across the province, reflecting a 26 per cent increase from 2020. Midwives play a crucial role in improving health outcomes for women, newborns, and families by bringing maternal care closer to home. They build strong relationships with families, provide emotional support, help manage pregnancy risks and make referrals when needed.

Our government is committed to ensuring Albertans can access high-quality maternal health care anywhere in the province. To help achieve this goal, $10 million is being invested over three years to implement the comprehensive new Alberta Midwifery Strategy.

Additionally, Alberta is soaring to new heights as a global leader in the aviation industry, attracting world-class companies that recognize our province as the best place to invest and create jobs. The latest example of this momentum is Lufthansa Technik Canada’s $120 million investment in a cutting-edge maintenance facility at the Calgary International Airport.

This state-of-the-art facility will provide mobile engine maintenance and test cell services for Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion (LEAP) engines, making Alberta one of just five certified global operators for these next-generation engines. This not only solidifies our reputation as a hub for aerospace innovation but also gives Canadian aviation operators a cost-effective, efficient alternative to overseas maintenance.

Lufthansa Technik Canada’s investment is a catalyst for growth in our province, fueling a $3 billion, 15-year service contract with WestJet. This partnership will further establish Alberta as a premier destination for aerospace innovation, create rewarding jobs for Albertans, and strengthen our economy.

More and more global companies are choosing Alberta as their destination for investment. Our province’s low tax environment, red tape reduction, and business-friendly policies make us the top investment destination in Canada. The aviation and aerospace sector alone has seen revenue growth of over 17 percent from 2021 to 2023, proving that Alberta is not just open for business—we are leading the way in innovation and economic expansion.

This includes de Havilland Canada’s substantial investment right here at home in Wheatland County. The de Havilland Field Aircraft Manufacturing and Operations Centre is expected to create 1,500 operational jobs upon completion, a truly transformational project for our constituency. You can learn more and read about updates here: https://dehavillandfield.com/

We are back at the Legislature this week, in preparation for Budget 2025, to be introduced on February 27th. As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with your feedback and questions at Chestermere.Strathmore@assembly.ab.ca

