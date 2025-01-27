Alberta’s government is taking a strategic diplomatic approach to strengthen Alberta’s relationship with the United States and protect our energy sector from the consequences of a trade war. The strategy prioritizes diplomacy, collaboration, and shared economic prosperity over divisive retaliatory measures.

The recent pause in proposed tariffs on Canadian goods, including energy exports, offers a critical opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue. Rather than signing-on to extreme measures like export bans or retaliatory tariffs. Alberta’s economic stability is linked to remaining a reliable supplier of energy to the United States and this partnership is essential to the economic health of both countries.

Central to Alberta’s plan is addressing shared security concerns. Our provincial government has committed additional resources to strengthen border security, including deploying a specialized patrol unit to stop the flow of deadly drugs and illegal migration. This aligns with American priorities and demonstrates Alberta’s commitment to maintaining a secure border.

Alberta’s government will continue to advocate for enhanced bilateral trade. By encouraging Americans to increase imports of Alberta oil, timber, and agricultural products, while promoting Alberta’s purchase of American goods like gas turbines and military equipment, both economies stand to benefit. This mutually beneficial approach not only mitigates the threat of trade conflicts but also strengthens long-term economic ties.

Energy policy remains a focus in Alberta’s plan, and we have called for federal support to repeal restrictive energy regulations and expedite critical infrastructure projects like Northern Gateway and Energy East. These initiatives would secure Alberta’s role as a key energy partner, providing Americans with a stable, dependable supply while driving economic growth in Alberta.

Alberta’s forward-looking plan recognizes the importance of collaboration over conflict. By focusing on diplomacy, improving border security, expanding trade, and advocating for supportive energy policies, Alberta leading confederation in mapping a way for a stable and prosperous relationship with its most important trading partner.

Through these measures, Alberta not only protects our national energy sector but also strengthens the foundational partnership that has long defined Canada-U.S. relations—a partnership rooted in mutual economic interests and shared prosperity.

As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office with your feedback and concerns at chestermere.strathmore@assembly.ab.ca

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.