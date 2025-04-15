Budget 2025

In recent weeks, Albertans have expressed concerns about growing economic instability and uncertainty. Trade tensions and the ongoing federal election have only added to the pressure – but what is especially frustrating is how much of this chaos is being driven by our own federal government. Even with the growing urgency to reinforce our domestic industries and export our oil and gas beyond the shores of North America, the federal government continues to choose eco-radical, extremist policies.

Albertans know we cannot trust them to keep their promises or to help Alberta. While the intentions of Ottawa remain murky, the potential economic damage of their emissions cap remains crystal clear. Under the federal emissions cap, Alberta’s economy would shrink by 11% by 2050. Employment would drop by 4%. And the average Albertan would have $3,300 less disposable income. All this, while Canada still misses its emissions targets.

Nationally, real GDP would fall by nearly 4% and oil and gas production is projected to be 37% lower by 2050—largely due to the proposed production cap. The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates this cap alone would slash GDP by $20.5 billion and cost more than 40,000 jobs across the country by 2032. This is not sound environmental policy. It is economic sabotage disguised as climate action. Alberta is committed to protecting the environment and creating a sustainable future for our children. But we will not get there by shutting down our energy sector and ignoring the constitutional rights of provinces. That is why we have made it clear—if the federal government continues down this path, Alberta will use every tool available to defend our economy, our workers, and our jurisdiction. That includes designating critical infrastructure as protected areas and challenging unconstitutional policies in court. Alberta will not stand idly by while our economy is dismantled by federal policies that fail to achieve their own goals.

While we push back against harmful federal overreach, our government is also focused on building a stronger, more resilient province – starting with the health and well-being of Albertans. Strengthening our primary health care system is a key part of that effort. That is why Alberta’s new compensation model for primary care physicians was launched on April 1st, with hundreds of family doctors already enrolled to participate. Our government is committed to ensuring every Albertan has access to a primary health care provider no matter where they live. This new compensation model is designed to not only support physicians in their essential work but also to enhance access to family doctors across the province. This model was developed in partnership with the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) and was announced in December after months of collaboration. The AMA set a target to enroll at least 500 physicians, and that goal has been surpassed. As of the end of March, a total of 789 family physicians have signed up to participate in the new compensation model.

