Canada Day By The Lake Set to Bring Community Together

Chestermere’s signature Canada Day By The Lake event is set to return on July 1, offering residents and visitors a full day of free, family-friendly fun at John Peake Memorial Park.

The celebration kicks off bright and early at 9 a.m. with a pancake breakfast, available free to the first 2,000 guests. The morning will feature a lineup of live entertainment, including performances by Jaiden Riley, Mark Allan, the Camie Leard Band, and Follow the Rabbit.

At 1 p.m., attendees can enjoy a slice of cake to mark Canada’s birthday. The festivities continue into the afternoon as the Kids Zone opens at 3 p.m., offering wagon rides, games, face painting, balloon creations, and caricature drawings.

For those looking to shop local, an artisan market will run throughout the afternoon, complemented by a variety of food trucks serving up tasty eats.

Adults can unwind in the beer garden, which will operate from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event will also include speeches and greetings from Mayor Shannon Dean, Chestermere city councillors, and MLA Chantelle de Jonge, who will join in celebrating the community’s spirit.

The day’s festivities will conclude with a fireworks display over the lake at 10:45 p.m., offering a spectacular finale.

Residents should be aware that boat launch and park access will be closed during the event for safety reasons.

The City of Chestermere encourages everyone to come out and take part in what has become a proud annual tradition celebrating Canada’s birthday with neighbours, friends, and family. Full event details are available at chestermere.ca.

