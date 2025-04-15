Canadian Wholesale Trade Rises Slightly in February

Statistics Canada reports that wholesale trade across the country rose slightly in February, with figures excluding petroleum, petroleum products, oilseed, and grain. The agency announced a 0.3 per cent increase, bringing total wholesale sales to $85.7 billion for the month.

The modest gain was driven largely by growth in just two of seven subsectors. Sales in the machinery, equipment, and supplies subsector jumped by 7.1 per cent to reach $19 billion, marking the strongest performance for the month. Meanwhile, the food, beverage, and tobacco subsector saw a smaller but positive increase of 0.5 per cent, rising to $15.5 billion.

Despite these gains, the overall wholesale trade picture remained mixed. The motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector recorded the largest decline, falling by 3.1 per cent to $14.3 billion. Several other sectors, including building materials and personal and household goods, saw declines but were not specifically highlighted in the February report.

In volume terms—which account for price changes—wholesale sales excluding petroleum products, petroleum, oilseed, and grain rose by 0.2 per cent, reinforcing the overall trend of modest growth.

Statistics Canada has recently started including oilseed, grain, petroleum, and petroleum products in its wholesale trade framework. However, the agency notes it will continue to exclude this data from its monthly reports until enough historical information is available to make meaningful comparisons.

The February numbers suggest a resilient but cautious wholesale market, with key sectors such as machinery and food supporting growth even as other categories face ongoing challenges.

For more detailed information, Statistics Canada’s full February wholesale trade report is available online at statcan.gc.ca.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.