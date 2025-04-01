Carney Calls April 28 Election, Parties Kick Off Campaigns

In a high-stakes political move that has captured national attention, Liberal Leader Mark Carney confirmed at Rideau Hall that a federal election will be called on April 28. Standing outside Canada’s official residence after requesting Parliament’s dissolution, Carney outlined plans to run in the Ottawa riding of Nepean—a seat traditionally held by Liberal MP Chandra Arya until his recent nomination revocation. Carney’s entry into the race sets the stage for a competitive showdown in a period marked by significant political realignment.

Across the country, political parties have swiftly shifted into campaign mode. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, for instance, held an informal event at a cozy east-end Ottawa coffee shop. In a relaxed setting, where he served baked goods and mingled with local business owners, Poilievre vowed to eliminate “excess tax increases” and pledged to cut the GST on new home purchases—an issue that resonates with many Canadian families facing rising costs. “Build, build, build, build, so you have a place to live,” Poilievre declared, emphasizing the need for robust housing policies as part of his broader economic strategy.

Later that day, Poilievre visited a fitness centre in central Ottawa where supporters presented him with a flag signed by Canadian athletes from the current Invictus Games. This gesture underscored his commitment to not only economic growth but also to celebrating Canadian resilience and unity.

Not to be outdone, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took aim at potential budget cuts in a press conference outside a campaign tour bus. Singh warned that a Carney-led government might target recently expanded services, including the Liberal dental care program—a program now available to all eligible Canadians starting in May. “When you talk about cutting the operating budget, nothing is safe—neither health care, pensions, nor even dental care,” Singh asserted, leaving voters to wonder which essential services might be the next casualty.

The April 28 election call, the earliest possible date under the Elections Act, means that the House of Commons will not return as scheduled next Monday. This abrupt break in the parliamentary schedule has sent ripples across the country, particularly among voters in Chestermere who are keenly aware that Ottawa’s decisions directly affect local communities.

Trade tensions remain a key issue. With U.S. President Donald Trump continuing to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods, the election will likely pivot on which party is best equipped to defend Canada’s economic sovereignty. Recent retaliatory tariffs by Canada have only intensified the debate over trade policies and national security—matters that resonate with residents in our growing city.

In recent days, Carney emerged from a meeting with provincial premiers with an agreement to develop a national trade corridor for the movement of energy and critical minerals. Meanwhile, the Liberals have expanded their dental care program, initially launched for seniors in December 2023, now extended to children and people with disabilities. Indigenous issues also remain in focus, with Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu confirming continued funding for Jordan’s Principle through 2026.

For Chestermere residents, the unfolding federal campaign is a reminder that decisions made in Ottawa have a profound impact on local economies, services, and job opportunities. As candidates fine-tune their platforms and engage with voters, communities across Chestermere are watching closely, ready to weigh in on a future that promises both challenges and opportunities.

