CGC Carseland Plant Hiring 100 Full-Time Workers Ahead of 2026 Opening

As construction progresses on Canadian Gypsum Company’s (CGC) new wallboard manufacturing facility near Carseland, Plant Manager Duane VanDuuren is sharing his excitement about the future — and the many opportunities now available for local residents.

With the plant set to open in early 2026, CGC is actively recruiting for approximately 100 full-time positions across a wide range of departments. Roles will include operations, maintenance, quality control, shipping, and administration. VanDuuren said the company is seeking individuals from all backgrounds, regardless of previous experience with gypsum products.

“We’re looking for a wide range of skills and interests,” VanDuuren explained. “We certainly need individuals who are interested in learning how to make gypsum wallboard, but experience isn’t mandatory. We’re focused on creating a safe, inclusive environment where people can build rewarding careers.”

CGC, a division of USG Corporation, is offering extensive training for new hires to ensure all employees are fully prepared to succeed in their roles. VanDuuren emphasized the company’s commitment to building a diverse workforce.

“We want to really emphasize that the careers in making gypsum wallboard can be for anybody,” he said. “Whether you have manufacturing experience or not, whether you’re male or female, we are looking for a very diverse group of employees. This is about providing opportunity.”

The Carseland facility, located just 25 minutes southeast of Chestermere, represents a major investment in Alberta’s growing construction sector. CGC first announced the $210 million project in July 2022, with construction officially beginning in May 2024.

The plant will be the first new gypsum wallboard facility built in Western Canada in over 30 years, filling a significant supply gap in the region. As Alberta and Western Canada experience a housing and infrastructure boom, demand for building materials like drywall is expected to remain strong.

VanDuuren, who has been with CGC for 25 years, said he feels privileged to be part of the project.

“I started my career at our plant near Hamilton, Ontario,” he said. “To now have the opportunity to help build a brand-new plant from the ground up in a region that has needed this kind of investment for a long time — it’s truly amazing. I’m proud to be part of something that will have a lasting impact.”

CGC’s Carseland plant is being built with modern environmental standards in mind, aiming for energy efficiency and sustainable production practices. Once operational, it will primarily supply Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan markets, reducing reliance on imports from Eastern Canada and the United States.

Local residents interested in applying for one of the new full-time roles can find more information and submit applications directly through CGC’s website at www.cgcinc.com/careers.

With construction underway and the workforce build-out beginning, CGC’s arrival marks a new era of opportunity for Chestermere, Carseland, and the surrounding communities.

