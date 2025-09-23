Chestermere Historical Foundation: Preserving the Past, Enriching the Community

Since its establishment in 2011, the Chestermere Historical Foundation (CHF) has been a key force in preserving and sharing the unique history of the Chestermere area. What began as a revival of earlier historical efforts has grown into a vibrant not-for-profit organization that connects residents, schools, and visitors to the region’s past.

The Foundation was formed on April 1, 2011, by local volunteers who wanted to carry on the work of earlier organizations, including a Chestermere Historical Society first formed in the 1960s and later disbanded in the 1990s. CHF’s founders drew on research and publications created over decades, including Saddles Sleighs and Sad Irons (1972) and Chestermere: A Home for All Seasons (2005), to re-energize local historical work.

CHF has a wide range of programs and projects. It maintains a collection of artifacts, holds regular monthly meetings (open to the public), offers walking tours, historical presentations, and produces public art and signage highlighting important historical features of the area. Topics have included the role of irrigation and rail, the agricultural heritage, early cabin life at Chestermere Lake, Indigenous history, and more.

One recent event was a walking tour titled “Growing With The Flow” held at the local library, designed to engage community members to explore historical narratives and locations around Chestermere Lake.

Another program, “Transportation Focused Presentation,” looked at early trails and transit in the Chestermere, Rocky View and Calgary region.

CHF is governed by a volunteer board, with annual general meetings, membership fees around $5 per year, and objectives that include documenting family histories, restoring historic sites, restoring artifacts significant to Chestermere, and promoting public interest in heritage through education.

The Foundation has also recently received support from the City of Chestermere for reprinting Chestermere: A Home for All Seasons. In 2023, CHF reissued the book and made 200 copies available for sale, ensuring that new generations can access stories of the community’s early days.

In a City growing rapidly, with new developments and population surges changing the landscape, the CHF offers roots—linking present and future generations with the legacy of the land, people, and events that shaped Chestermere. For those interested, upcoming meetings and programs are regularly posted on its website.

