Chestermere Lake Receives Major Summer Boost with Two New State-of-the-Art Weed Harvesters

This summer, Chestermere Lake has seen a significant investment in its ecological management with the arrival of two state-of-the‑art weed harvesters, bolstering the City’s commitment to maintaining recreational access and environmental balance.

Traditionally, rapid aquatic vegetation growth during the summer months can hinder boating, swimming, fishing, and paddling, while also compromising water quality. With the introduction of these modern machines, harvesters can now remove weeds more efficiently and reliably than the aging units they replaced.

The new harvesters will operate daily in two shifts—from early morning into the afternoon, with flexibility to extend hours as needed—focusing on zones with the densest weed proliferation and adapting routes seasonally and based on community input.

In 2023, the City removed approximately 210,675 kg of aquatic weeds, demonstrating both the scale of the challenge and the community’s proactive response.

That year also marked progress in managing invasive species—particularly flowering rush—with City officials noting “a good sign that we have been dealing with this issue effectively”.

Beyond mechanical harvesting, the City’s broader stewardship includes the “Lake Weed Wednesdays” curbside collection program, operational from July 9 to September 24 this year. Specially designed green carts with drainage are placed by residents and collected weekly for composting—a sustainable solution that turns lake weeds into community resources.

This multi-pronged strategy—harvesting, composting, and resident engagement—reflects the City’s dedication to preserving Chestermere Lake as a vibrant recreational hub and ecological asset. As Parks Manager from Community Operations noted, the efficiency gains from the new harvesters, combined with composting efforts, serve both environmental and community interests.

Residents are encouraged to continue participating in “Lake Weed Wednesdays” and remain engaged in lake health initiatives. Questions or reports can be directed to the City’s Community Operations department.

