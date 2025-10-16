Chestermere Lake Water Levels Lowering Starting October 13

As the autumn season progresses, the Western Irrigation District (WID) will begin the annual drawdown of Chestermere Lake starting October 13, 2025, as part of its winter preparation procedures.

The lowering of water levels helps protect lakeside structures and recreational installations during the colder months, reduces ice damage, and aligns reservoir management with broader water flow requirements downstream. Under its agreement with the City of Chestermere, WID maintains higher lake levels during the summer months to support recreation, and lowers levels in winter to safeguard infrastructure and manage hydrology.

What Residents Should Know

Residents are strongly advised to remove all personal watercraft—boats, jet skis, floats—and any floating docks or gear from the lake before the drawdown begins. Leaving items in the water or attached to docks risks damage as water levels recede and ice forms.

Public notices issued by the City of Chestermere highlighted that the WID will hold the lake at its summer levels through the Thanksgiving long weekend before beginning the drawdown.

Historical Context & Reservoir Use

The Chestermere reservoir is actively managed to balance recreational, ecological, and irrigation needs. In past seasons, significant drawdowns have been required to supplement lower river diversion volumes, with past reductions of 18 inches observed during late summer and early fall usage.

For example, the WID has previously used reservoir storage to meet irrigation demands once river flows diminished, drawing down the lake to maintain allocation.

The drawdown also plays a role in downstream water management: as levels in Chestermere fall, water is released downstream toward the Langdon reservoir, helping adjust its levels for winter needs.

What to Expect & How to Prepare

As the water recedes, previously submerged areas along the shoreline will emerge. Dock pilings, lakebed features, and underwater hazards may become exposed, making navigation more hazardous. Boaters who delay removal of their vessels risk grounding, tipping, or damage to their craft or equipment.

Residents with private docks, floats, or accessory structures should verify that all attachments are secure and remove anything that could be caught or crushed during the drawdown.

If you have questions or require assistance, contact the City of Chestermere’s operations department for guidelines and support in preparing for the drawdown.

The Chestermere Lake drawdown is an annual, expected event. But for many lakefront homeowners and recreational users, it’s a reminder to plan ahead—so that when spring returns and water levels rise again, the lake is ready for summer life.

