Chestermere Library Seeks New Board Members to Help Shape Its Future

The Chestermere Public Library is inviting residents to play a key role in guiding one of the city’s most valued community resources. On June 26, the library announced it is seeking applicants to fill five vacant positions on its board of directors.

The board positions, open to Chestermere residents 18 years of age or older, offer an opportunity to help oversee the library’s management and contribute to its future growth and development. Successful candidates will serve terms ranging from one to three years, depending on the appointment.

“Board members play an essential role in ensuring that the library continues to meet the evolving needs of our community,” said a spokesperson for the library. “We’re looking for individuals who are passionate about literacy, lifelong learning, and community engagement.”

The Chestermere Library Board is responsible for setting strategic direction, supporting governance, and ensuring accountability in library operations. Board members also advocate for the library’s mission and help strengthen partnerships across the city.

Applications will be reviewed by Chestermere City Council, which appoints board members in accordance with the Alberta Libraries Act. Interested residents are encouraged to apply through the city’s website or by contacting the library directly for more information.

The library serves as a vibrant hub for residents of all ages, offering books, digital resources, programs, and events aimed at fostering community connection and learning. Joining the board is an opportunity to give back and help shape the library’s future in one of Alberta’s fastest-growing communities.

For details on how to apply, visit www.chestermere.ca or the library’s website at www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com.

