Chestermere Secures Lakeside Greens in Deal to Preserve Green Space and Recreation

The City of Chestermere has officially released the key terms of its agreement to acquire the Lakeside Greens Golf Course, following the completion of legal reviews and all purchaser conditions. The public disclosure marks a major milestone in a file that began earlier this year, when the course’s ownership group announced plans to permanently close operations after the 2025 season.

Recognizing the course’s importance as a recreational and environmental asset, Chestermere City Council moved quickly to secure a purchase agreement that would protect the land, support local employment, and maintain public access for future generations.

Under the agreement, the City will purchase the full 127-acre site—including the course itself, its infrastructure and equipment, and associated water licensing—for a total of $10 million. This breaks down to approximately $78,000 per acre, significantly below the typical market rate for recreational land in the Chestermere area, which ranges between $250,000 and $300,000 per acre.

“This isn’t just about golf,” said Mayor Shannon Dean. “We stepped in to protect something important to this community. This is about securing public land, preserving local jobs, and investing in the kind of Chestermere we want our kids and grandkids to grow up in.”

The City’s due diligence process confirmed that Lakeside Greens is currently operating profitably. With this assurance in hand, the City is now developing leasing and operational models aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability and a financial return for the community.

According to Chestermere’s 2024–2029 Strategic Plan, the acquisition aligns with core priorities around managed growth, recreational access, and the protection of community character. In practical terms, the purchase offers a number of tangible benefits:

Secures 127 acres of public green space at the heart of Chestermere.

Prevents future high-density development in mature residential areas.

Protects approximately 75 jobs tied to course operations.

Creates a pathway for long-term financial return through responsible leasing and land stewardship.

Opens the door to expanded recreational use for current and future residents.

With the purchase conditions now satisfied, the deal enters its final legal phase. This includes honoring the course membership’s Right of First Refusal (ROFR), a legal clause that gives members the opportunity to match the City’s offer and acquire the property under the same terms. While that process plays out, City officials are continuing to develop a detailed business and leasing strategy.

Lakeside Greens has been a fixture of the Chestermere community since its opening in the early 1990s. Designed as a semi-private course with both public access and member options, it has long been regarded as one of the city’s premier green spaces and a popular destination for local golfers and families.

City officials have indicated that preserving and enhancing this space is part of a larger strategy to invest in recreational infrastructure and community well-being. Earlier this month, Chestermere announced a conditional land purchase agreement for the Chestermere Regional Recreation Centre site, further underscoring Council’s ongoing commitment to accessible public amenities.

“This acquisition is about more than land,” said Mayor Dean. “It’s about legacy. It’s about protecting Chestermere’s identity and ensuring that recreation, nature, and community life remain cornerstones of who we are.”

City administration has committed to regular updates as the legal and planning processes move forward. A comprehensive operational plan is expected to be released later this year.

